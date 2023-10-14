Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Benissa, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Detached House Close to the Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The luxury house is loca…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxe Villa with 4 Spacious Bedrooms and Panoramic Sea View in Benissa Alicante The villa is …
€2,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views Nearby the Beach in Benissa The villa is located in a calm…
€990,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in a Tranquil Area in Alicante This villa is located on the co…
€930,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Detached Villa within Close to the Benissa Beach Alicante The luxury villa is situate…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 481 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Sea View Villa With Private Pool Near Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The exclusive vi…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
€1,86M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Townhouse for sale in Moraira, Costa BlancaThis magnificent modern-style project is distribu…
€635,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
The wonderful villa is in Benisa on the Costa Blanca coast, 500m from the N332 motorway. The…
€1,21M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 347 m²
The modern villa is located in a quiet area of Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
The modern villa is located in Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction. The designer v…
€695,000
