Houses for sale in Benissa, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached 3 Bedroom Villas in Fanadix On The Benissa Coast Benissa is a municipality in the p…
€785,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Villa Near the Beach in Benissa Alicante Benissa is a coastal municipality in …
€1,96M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villa with Traditional Mediterranean Design in Benissa Costa Blanca The st…
€995,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villa with Traditional Mediterranean Design in Benissa Costa Blanca The st…
€899,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Detached House Close to the Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The luxury house is loca…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxe Villa with 4 Spacious Bedrooms and Panoramic Sea View in Benissa Alicante The villa is …
€2,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views Nearby the Beach in Benissa The villa is located in a calm…
€990,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in a Tranquil Area in Alicante This villa is located on the co…
€930,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Detached Villa in Benissa Alicante The villa project is located in Benissa, a munici…
€785,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Detached Villa within Close to the Benissa Beach Alicante The luxury villa is situate…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 481 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Sea View Villa With Private Pool Near Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The exclusive vi…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Rustic Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca This Mediterranean-style house has 3 floors t…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
€1,19M
4 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Benissa. The house is located on a plot of …
€1,86M
3 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the comfortable villa from the developer in Benissa. The house is located on a p…
€990,000
4 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic villa with sea views in Benissa.The house on three floors has an area of 487 sq.m., con…
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
€1,43M
Villa 4 room villa with construction year: 2022 in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with construction year: 2022
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
LOCATION: We locate this beautiful luxury villa in the town of Moraira in the province of Al…
€1,73M
3 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix in Benissa. This is a new complex o…
€745,000
3 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of villas su…
€785,000
3 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. Moraira – a beautiful re…
€720,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Villa for sale in Benissa, Costa Blanca Distributed all on one floor, making it a practical …
€785,000
4 room house with by the sea in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,00M
4 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
€349,000
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
€310,000
