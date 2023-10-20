Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Benijofar, Spain

15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms kitchen ope…
€404,424
2 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar Resi…
€272,657
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION SEMIDETACHED HOUSE IN BENIJFAR WITH PRIVATE POOL Semidetached house with 3…
€354,758
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential of villas in Benijofar Modern style vil…
€344,521
1 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
1 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar Resi…
€172,210
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
MODERN STYLE VILLA Wonderful modern style Villa with high quality finishes with a solarium …
€527,069
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residencial of 12 Modern Detached Vills In Benijofa…
€527,069
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 156 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build villas located in Benijfar a privileged area…
€562,545
2 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build villas located in Benijfar a privileged area…
€339,554
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build villas located in Benijfar a privileged area…
€390,234
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build villas located in Benijfar a privileged area…
€598,021
3 room apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR New Build villas located in Benijfar a privileged area…
€442,941
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
New Construction of 13 villas in BenijfarIt offers you the possibility to choose between in…
€576,786
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
New Construction of 13 villas in BenijfarIt offers you the possibility to choose between in…
€480,495
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Benijofar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLAS IN BENIJOFARNew Build villas located in Benijfar a privileged area …
€400,370
