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Villas for sale in Barcelones, Spain

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Barcelona
13
Badalona
4
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17 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
A modern large house located in the exclusive area of Pedralbes in Barcelona. The property o…
$10,47M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 216 m²
In one of the most exclusive and residential areas of Pedralbes is this newly built luxury v…
$23,47M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 782 m²
Luxury mansion in Barcelona, in an elite area of the city - Sant Gervasi. The area of the ho…
$5,85M
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Villa in Barcelona, Spain
Villa
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 337 m²
The tourist apartment complex is a 1-minute walk from Park Güell in the Orta Ginardo area. T…
$6,32M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 706 m²
A wonderful two-storey house, surrounded by a beautiful garden and with a green roof (garden…
$3,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
Modern large house located in the elite area of Pedralbes in Barcelona. The property offers …
$11,70M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 520 m²
House in a natural park on the Costa Garraf near the town of Sitges. The unique area, surrou…
$4,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 650 m²
Sale of a truly unique property located at the top, in an excellent residential area of Barc…
$3,51M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Badalona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
House insert in the city of Badalona - the nearest suburb of Barcelona. Located 300 meters f…
$877,681
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 686 m²
Villa in an elite area of Barcelona. Located in the Pedralbes district, the area of private …
$5,38M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 214 m²
House for renovation in the elite area of Pedralbes with a beautiful view and a tourist lice…
$2,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Badalona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 314 m²
A house in the district of Pep Ventura in Badalona in the suburbs of Barcelona. The total ar…
$739,375
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 11 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 800 m²
Mansion in the elite area of the city of Sant Gervasi - Bonanov, Barcelona.The total area of…
$4,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Badalona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
House insert in the city of Badalona - the closest suburb of Barcelona. Located 300 meters f…
$871,433
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 216 m²
In one of the most exclusive and residential areas of Pedralbes lies this newly built luxury…
$23,24M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
House to be renovated in a luxury area of Pedralbes with stunning views and a TOURIST LICENS…
$2,09M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Badalona, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
Area 2 000 m²
It only takes 20 minutes to get here from Barcelona. And here you are in a cozy place called…
$9,30M
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