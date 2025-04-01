Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barbate
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Barbate, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Barbate, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Town house / duplex in the historic center of Conil de La Frontera with independent / own de…
$321,076
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes