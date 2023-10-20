Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
€15,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 112 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Mallorca, 5.0 million euros, 5% profitability!Located on the Arenal b…
€5,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 8 300 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…
€15,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 11 800 m²
DescriptionFor sale a profitable 3 * Hotel in Mallorca € 16.0 millionThe Hotel chain sells t…
€16,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Area 9 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Ibiza, 16.9 million euros!!! Consists of 106 rooms.Located 100 meter…
€16,90M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Area 2 036 m²
DescriptionThe most exclusive Boutique Hotel on the island of Ibiza, € 20 mill. €!A hotel fo…
€20,00M

