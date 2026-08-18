Hotels for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

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Hotels in Balearic Islands, Spain

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4 properties total found
Hotel 9 800 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 9 800 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 9 800 m²
For sale hotel 3* without operator in the coastal zone of the island of Mallorca.Location:Th…
$30,02M
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Hotel 15 000 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 15 000 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
For sale luxury hotel 5 * world famous hotel chain on the island of Mallorca.Location:unique…
$103,90M
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Hotel 100 000 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 100 000 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 100 000 m²
On sale, the Club Cala Pada hotel complex is located on the east coast of Ibiza, in the pict…
$115,45M
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Hotel 4 957 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 4 957 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 4 957 m²
Hotel 4* is for sale, located in the historic part of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the …
$72,73M
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