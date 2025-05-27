Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses in Baix Llobregat, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
$757,893
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$786,386
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
$1,40M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
$917,450
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
$837,672
