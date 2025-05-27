Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Badajoz
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Badajoz, Spain

7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
$711,493
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
$496,552
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
$655,768
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
$348,283
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
$706,518
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
$437,344
3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Cozy and spacious, typical townhouse on two floors right in the middle of the town center of…
$364,610
Properties features in Badajoz, Spain

