Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Aviles
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Aviles, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Aviles, Spain
5 bedroom house
Aviles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this spectacular house located in Santiago de Ambiedes, Gozón. With a constructed a…
$488,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes