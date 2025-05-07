Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arico
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Arico, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas with Golf Views in Ciudad QuesadaExclusivity and Nature next to La Marquesa…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORREMOLINOS New build residential is located in one of th…
$434,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Add luxury to your life! Wonderful 3-bedroom homes with spacious and bright spaces in the mi…
$812,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
VYM Canarias offers a great deal: a villa with stylish, high-quality renovations in a new ho…
$660,153
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The second phase of this exclusive residential, located in Finestrat-Benidorm, offers homes …
$473,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Apartment in Adeje, Spain
Apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Leasehold... Opportunity to have your own profitable business Leasehold bar/cafeteria/cake …
$152,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Magnificent apartment for sale in the residential complex Playa Azul located in the lively s…
$406,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
New Build studio apartment for Sale in "The Reference" Building! Strategically located in …
$170,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Magnificent property for sale in Costa Adeje, Madroñal area. It is located in a complex with…
$586,803
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Modern Exclusivity in Calpe - Project of 2 detached villas in Calpe, each with 3 bedrooms an…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Apartment in Finestrat, Spain
Apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Unique investment opportunity, brand new commercial premises located in the heart of the new…
$338,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Newly built flats to be completed at the end of 2024 in the fantastic village of Puerto Sant…
$513,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська

Properties features in Arico, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go