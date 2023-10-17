Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Antequera, Spain

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,25M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,14M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,09M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€890,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Duplex Apartments with Private Pools in Marbella's Prime Location The luxury project …
€1,36M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Antequera, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Duplex Apartments with Private Pools in Marbella's Prime Location The luxury project …
€1,24M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Duplex Apartments with Private Pools in Marbella's Prime Location The luxury project …
€1,13M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Antequera, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Duplex Apartments with Private Pools in Marbella's Prime Location The luxury project …
€1,06M

Properties features in Antequera, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
