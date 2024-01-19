UAE
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
3
2
29 000 m²
7 km from La Cala De Mijas beach Two plots for sale:The first has the documentation of a zoo…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
San Roque, Spain
4 448 m²
2
15 Exclusive Land Parcels with Panoramic Views in Sotogrande Cádiz Nestled in nature's embra…
€2,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
San Roque, Spain
10 136 m²
2
New Exclusive Land with Unique Villa Plans in Sotogrande Cádiz Explore the prestigious high-…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
2
3
150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
600 m²
Introducing an exclusive 4124 sqm plot for sale, perfect for bringing your vision of a luxur…
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
500 m²
Introducing an exclusive 2333 sqm plot for sale, offering the perfect canvas to construct yo…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
500 m²
Discover this extraordinary 2957 sqm plot for sale, perfect for building a luxury villa with…
€875,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
1 981 m²
2000 sqm Plots for Villas in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol The residential plots for sale in su…
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
802 m²
Sea View Land for Sale in Benalmádena with Electricity and Water Infrastructure Investment l…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
178 820 m²
Huge Plot for Investment in an Exclusive Area of Mijas The plot is located in Mijas, Costa d…
€14,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
15 399 m²
2
Residential Land with Unmissable Investment Opportunity in Ojén The investment residential l…
€6,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Caleta de Velez, Spain
763 m²
Land with Great Investment Potential in Velez Malaga Velez-Malaga, located to the east of th…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
703 m²
Urban Land Close to the Beach and Golf Courses in Mijas Mijas is one of the best-known towns…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
825 m²
Large Developable Plot of Land with Sea Views in Mijas, Costa del Sol Mijas is one of the be…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
602 m²
3
Urban Plots with High Floor Area Ratio Next to the Golf Resort in Mijas These urban plots ar…
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
552 m²
2
Residential Plots in a Low-Density Construction Area in Mijas The plots are located in the m…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
6
7
717 m²
Fantastic plot with a project, located in Guadalmina Baja, a prestigious residential area in…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
LA MUELA / VEJER Spain, Andalusia, Cadiz Costa de la Luz €215.000 …
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
Residential plot with the project for 3 townhouses and building license paid. SEA VIEWS and …
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
Attractive plot (nr 22) with the SEA VIEW. An exclusive residential area Madroñal. In the ce…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
Residential plot with the project to build 3 villas (600m² each) in Marbella center, walking…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cordova, Spain
Exclusive and hot sale in Spain! Hunting grounds for sale with an area of 173 hectares, C…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarifa, Spain
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarifa, Spain
815 m²
€309,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarifa, Spain
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
La Janda, Spain
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Casares, Spain
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
El Cuarton, Spain
100 m²
€206,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarifa, Spain
41 m²
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
