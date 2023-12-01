Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Alzira, Spain

Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
€695,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
€320,000
Mir