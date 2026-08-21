Seaview Villas for Sale in Altea, Spain

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Beach Villas in Altea, Spain

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10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,91M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa with Ocean Views in Proximity to Beach and Golf Courses in Altea Situated in the charm…
$2,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsBuilt area: 560 m2Useful area: 373 m2Plot size: 841 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,98M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Keyready modern superior villa with infinity pool and panoramic sea views in a very privileg…
$2,60M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high end superior villa with large terraces and impressive sea views located on a …
$2,45M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning villa with private pool. large garden, big terraces nestled in premium area with am…
$3,11M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
Spectacular villa with stunning sea views, private pool and sun-filled terraced positioned i…
$2,53M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Keyready furnished large villa with an amazing panoramic sea view and pool in a privileged a…
$1,31M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,89M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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