Townhouse
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
170 m²
3
€195,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
97 m²
About the project: a residential building is located in Daya Nueva, a beautiful town located…
€265,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
98 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of a chalet with 2 bedrooms located on t…
€251,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
4
4
270 m²
2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
160 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean-Style Townhouses with Car Park in Algorfa The affordable k…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
106 m²
The Nueva Daya Villas are a residential area consisting of a quadrangular chalet that are lo…
€299,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
140 m²
A residential complex consisting of a chalet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on the …
€239,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€245,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
2
192 m²
Corner townhouse for sale, distributed over two floors in Almoradí, Alicante. On the ground …
€145,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
4
3
172 m²
3
Introducing the modern-style townhouse with Algorfa in the Alameda Golf area.The house is th…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Double Glazing
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
€353,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
216 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€490,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
4
172 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
5
191 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€420,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
3
144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-deta…
€280,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€239,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
108 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€415,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
3
146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
160 m²
MODERN SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE IN URBAN AREA~ ~ Modern semi-detached house in the new area of Do…
€279,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
216 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€490,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
5
191 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€420,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
4
172 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€350,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
160 m²
MODERN SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE IN URBAN AREA~ ~ Modern semi-detached house in the new area of Do…
€279,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
108 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€415,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€239,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
3
144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-deta…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
3
146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
216 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€490,000
Recommend
