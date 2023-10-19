Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almoradi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Almoradi, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
€195,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
About the project: a residential building is located in Daya Nueva, a beautiful town located…
€265,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of a chalet with 2 bedrooms located on t…
€251,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean-Style Townhouses with Car Park in Algorfa The affordable k…
€195,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The Nueva Daya Villas are a residential area consisting of a quadrangular chalet that are lo…
€299,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A residential complex consisting of a chalet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on the …
€239,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€245,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Corner townhouse for sale, distributed over two floors in Almoradí, Alicante. On the ground …
€145,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the modern-style townhouse with Algorfa in the Alameda Golf area.The house is th…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Double Glazing in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Double Glazing
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
€353,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€490,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€350,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 191 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€420,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-deta…
€280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€239,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€415,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€245,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and…
€360,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
MODERN SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE IN URBAN AREA~ ~ Modern semi-detached house in the new area of Do…
€279,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€490,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 191 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€420,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€245,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
MODERN SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE IN URBAN AREA~ ~ Modern semi-detached house in the new area of Do…
€279,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€415,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA~ ~ New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nu…
€239,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-deta…
€280,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and…
€360,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€490,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir