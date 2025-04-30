Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alicante
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Alicante, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go