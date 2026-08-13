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Residential properties for sale in Algeciras, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
FOR SALE CHALET IN RESIDENTIAL AREA Punta Carnero. The very wide and luminous housing enjoy …
$705,088
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Properties features in Algeciras, Spain

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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