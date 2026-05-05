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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

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Saint Petersburg
50
Kaliningrad
204
Leningrad Oblast
655
Lagolovskoe selskoe poselenie
327
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Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
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Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 53 m²
We offer to your attention an apartment in the center of Svetlogorsk with a view of Lake "Qu…
Price on request
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Property types in Northwestern Federal District

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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