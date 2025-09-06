Show property on map Show properties list
Studio Apartments in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
4
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale compact light studio 10 m2 in walking distance 5 minutes from the metro.No burdens,…
$28,193
Studio apartment in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Studio apartment
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 13 m²
Floor 1
For sale a cozy light with designer repair of 12.5 m sq.m., studio-apartment with furniture!…
$51,761
1 room studio apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/13
$116,176
1 room studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale studio-arartment with designer repair 12 m2 with furniture and turnkey appliancesTh…
$28,193
1 room studio apartment in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale a cozy light with a designer repair of 9.4 m sq. m, studio-apartment with furniture…
$35,834
1 room studio apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/13
$118,877
Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

