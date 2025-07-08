Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

5 room house in Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house
Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Complex of buildings, including: 1.The main house is 100 sq.m. with kitchen-living room wit…
$314,005
2 room house in Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
House 71 sq.m. - kitchen-living room with oven, bedroom, cellar. The plot is well maintained…
$135,752
3 room house in Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Sumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Complex of buildings, including: 1.The main house is 100 sq.m. with kitchen-living room with…
$224,561
