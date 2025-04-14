  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil

Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie

About the complex

Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.

PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draft for those who want to finish everything on their own, to a fully ready-made turnkey option for those who value time.

Communications and Information

Asphalt roads with sidewalks and a single style of development create a harmonious, cozy space.
The playground, sports area and walking alley is an ideal place for active life and recreation with the whole family.
- Closed area with checkpoints - silence, security and a sense of privacy.
- Central underground communications, fiber optic Internet
- Developed infrastructure - near shops, points of issue Ozon, schools, kindergartens, pharmacies, banks, as well as a horse club and a ski slope for active weekends.

Location

The cottage village is bordered by the village of Hapo-e, in a few minutes there are public transport stops. Very close is the azure Lake Manushkino, and a little further stretches the Nevsky Forest Park - a place where you can breathe fully, walk, ride a bicycle and admire nature.

Live in the countryside and enjoy every moment, soaking up the beauty and harmony of this place - all the hassle of service will be taken over by the Service Company.

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
→ Full support of the transaction - from the first step to the registration of the property (the sale comes from the owner)
→ Flexible booking conditions and profitable promotions

Do not miss a moment – call us right now and find out the details first!
Section 127. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1045005:2423

Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

