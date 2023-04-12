Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Turkey

in Mediterranean Region
2633
in Antalya
2616
in Sekerhane Mahallesi
1869
in Alanya
1869
in Marmara Region
203
in Istanbul
182
in Mersin
16
in Aegean Region
68
Show more
Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 10 bedroomsin Manavgat, Turkey
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 10 440 m²
€ 4,122,257

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir