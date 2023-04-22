UAE
Residential properties for sale in Kadikoey, Turkey
36 properties total found
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
Number of floors 23
€ 314,800
New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey …
4 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
256 m²
€ 871,990
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
3 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
157 m²
€ 726,750
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
2 room house
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 510,484
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
House
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 269,693
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastr…
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
260 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 1,330,856
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
10/25 Floor
€ 500,000
For a happy living space, first many truths should be together. Now in Fikirtepe, the develo…
Duplex 7 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,639,300
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 908,700
A gourmet and comfortable apartment for the whole family in a luxurious complex in Kadıköy. …
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 524,500
Lovely 2 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
157 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 746,700
Chic 3 + 1 apartment in Istanbul with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex…
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
216 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 895,900
Luxury 4 + 1 in Istanbul with sea viewsArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was bu…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 277,100
Charming 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoi, FikirtepeThe complex was built on a plot…
Duplex 6 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
295 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 1,762,700
New duplex 5 + 1 in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, JaddebostanI…
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
123 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 852,000
New apartment 3 + 1 in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, Jaddebost…
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 326,000
Luxury Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes s…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 215,500
Stylish 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, DumlupynarThe complex includes such usefu…
6 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
638 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 8,308,700
Presidential Penthouse 5 + 1 for a luxurious life in ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan…
5 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
416 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 4,435,400
Premier 4 + 1 in the respectable area of Istanbul ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan Yo…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
104 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 1,133,500
Stylish 1 + 1 apartment in the promising area ÜnalanArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Yunalan You ar…
3 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
155 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,607,400
Gourmet apartment 2 + 1 in the heart of the metropolis in the Ünalan areaArea: Istanbul, Yus…
4 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
201 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,948,400
Luxury apartments 3 + 1 for those who value comfort in the Ünalan areaArea: Istanbul, Yuskud…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 562,300
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
Number of floors 22
€ 430,000
New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey We …
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
96 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 755,677
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and fores…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
Price on request
The spacious apartments for sale in Istanbul are available in two, three, and four-bedroom c…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 6,778,563
Mina Towers is located on Kadikoy one of the most ancient residential neighborhood on the As…
2 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,917
Mina Towers is located on Kadikoy one of the most ancient residential neighborhood on the As…
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,457,391
Mina Towers is located on Kadikoy one of the most ancient residential neighborhood on the As…
1 room apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 255,288
Brief Evin Park Kadikoy Project Type: Residential – Commercial Total Area: 101,…
