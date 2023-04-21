Show property on map Show properties list
  Alanya
  Turkey
  Mediterranean Region
  Alanya
  Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m² 7 Floor
€ 308,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Karakocali, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 184,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² 1 Floor
€ 385,000
New residential complex project in the Bektash area. The complex consists of four 3-story bl…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 198,000
In the Mahmutlar area, a 3 + 1 penthouse is for sale.  The price includes new comfortab…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 525,000
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 10 Floor
€ 440,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 600,000
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m² 8 Floor
€ 250,000
The complex project is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahm…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 3 Floor
€ 325,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the third floor of a residenti…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² 6 Floor
€ 924,000
Planned apartment 5 + 1 for sale in the Kargyjak area. The apartment with a total area of 30…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 4/4 Floor
€ 550,000
In this project, we have a penthouse that belongs to us. In block D No. 10. There will be a …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 260,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 179,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 290,000
complex with good infrastructure, located 100m from the sea. the penthouse is fully furnishe…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 256 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 242,000
A huge penthouse in the very center of Alanya. Vsegov 2 steps from the famous beach of Cleop…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Konakli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Konakli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 258,500
4 + 1 penthouse  ⁇ म 230 M2 ⁇ 安furniture ⁇ Ľvid at sea ⁇ Ľ 3 floor / 4 ⁇ 知home 1…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 195 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 301,000
  Furnished apartment in a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, loca…
Penthouse 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4 Floor
€ 139,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 4 Floor
€ 384,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4 Floor
€ 155,900
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 4 Floor
€ 141,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 4 Floor
€ 269,500
Penthouse 7 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m² 4 Floor
€ 577,500
Penthouse 5 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 11
Price on request
Our project with the most beautiful location in Alanya region Euro Residence 21 Lux Residenc…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 115,000
Apartment in Orion Hill AvsallarThis is a secondary sale, completely with furniture and appl…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in Avsallar is just 250 meters from the sea. The apartment is locat…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 5
Price on request
Our project, just a few steps away from the world-famous Cleopatra beach, is with you and it…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 215 m²
Price on request
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/4 Floor
Price on request
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …

