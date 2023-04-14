Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 215,000
Lovely townhouse in the beautiful, gated urbanization of Albamar in a Mediterranean style. F…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 339,900
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!!~ ~ New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 299,900
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO~ ~ GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 339,900
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!!~ ~ New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 299,900
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO~ ~ GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 339,900
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!!~ ~ New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 299,900
GROUND FLOOR IN URBAN NUCLEO~ ~ GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,900
Introduction of the modern town house in a beautiful modern residential complex in Rojales. …
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,900
We present a new two-story town house with an area of 110.35 m2 from the developer in the re…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 302,900
Introduction of the modern town house in a beautiful modern residential complex in Rojales. …
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 282,900
We present a new two-story town house with an area of 110.35 m2 from the developer in the re…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 124 m²
€ 245,900
The Torre Golf Homes 3-Bedroom Bungalow is a new complex of 32 real estate properties in Ben…
3 room townhousein Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 354,900
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 197 m²
€ 228,900
3 beds brand new townhouses in Lo Marabú. Residencial is located in one of the most beautif…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 133,900
Cozy townhouse in Los Montesinos. Townhouse in Los Montesinos. It consists of 4 bedrooms and…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 201 m²
€ 228,900
The residential consists of 13 modern style semi-detached villas in private plots with terra…
