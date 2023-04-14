Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Rojales, Spain

Real estate in Rojales: important keys for foreign investors to know

Rojales is a distinctive town in the south of Spain with exquisite architecture and many historical sights. Its population does not exceed 30 thousand people. Only 30% of them are native Spaniards.

The rest of the residents are foreign buyers of real estate. Some of them visit their houses and apartments during their vacations. Most of them live locally all year round, so the settlement is never empty.

What property can you buy in Rojales?

Foreign buyers have the opportunity to purchase the following types of residential and commercial properties:

  • apartments with 1, 2 and 3 rooms;
  • prestigious apartments in new buildings;
  • townhouses, bungalows and chalets;
  • luxury villas and private houses;
  • restaurants, cafes, hostels and hotels.

Villas and townhouses are put up for sale the most often. Their large area sets them apart (over 100 square meters), as well as the presence of a pool and several bedrooms. Apartments are the least common. This is due to the fact that the city is dominated by one-story buildings.

Housing prices in Rojales

As in other resorts in Spain, the value of local real estate is determined by its location, technical equipment and surface area. The highest prices are set for villas built in the last 5 years. Each square meter costs about 3000 euros.

Apartments and houses are sold at a much lower price. Cheap real estate in Rojales of this type starts selling at 800 euros per square meter. If the objects are sold furnished and renovated, their price will average 1200 euros per square meter. That makes it almost 2 times cheaper than in the neighboring resorts of Alicante.

The main benefits of buying property in Rojales

Foreign investors choose this resort town for the following advantages:

  • its calm, measured lifestyle;
  • its clean air and good ecology;
  • its proximity to the Mediterranean Sea (15 minutes by car);
  • its well-developed infrastructure: the city has supermarkets, a water park, beauty salons and many cafés;
  • its warm sunny weather, which lasts for about 10 months a year.

An additional plus for investors is the fact that the houses bought in Rojales are well rented out. This allows you to passively earn money on your own real estate. During the holiday season, this type of business can bring from 5 to 20 thousand euros, depending on the class of the housing.

