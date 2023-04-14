Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 612,500
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 95 m²
€ 355,000
The hotel is located in a unique natural environment. An environment of calm and tranquility…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 164 m²
€ 650,000
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 80 m²
€ 294,000
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 312,500
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 133 m²
€ 485,000
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 325,000
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 380,000
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir