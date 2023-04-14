Show property on map Show properties list
Properties for sale in Villajoisa, Spain

412 properties total found
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 135,000
Spacious apartment with an underground garage, located in Orchet near the city center, Orche…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 495,000
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
1 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 39 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 102 m²
€ 584,000
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 114 m² 10 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Cala de finestrat area, located on the 10th floor. …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 101 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 690,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos. The residen…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 898,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 495,000
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 540,000
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos. In just a few min…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 81 m² 4 Floor
€ 160,000
Modern and comfortable apartment in Cala de Finestrat.In a one-bedroom apartment with an are…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 98 m² 9 Floor
€ 187,000
For sale apartment in Villajoyos in the Cala Villajoyosa area, located on the 9th floor. The…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
€ 235,000
Great apartment in a privileged area of the port of Villajoyosa just one minute from the por…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 144 m² 2 Floor
€ 550,000
Magnificent apartment with sea viewAre you looking for an oasis of calm by the sea? This apa…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 157,500
The apartment located near the port of Villajoyosa, central beach and Estudiante beach. The …
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 110 m² 6 Floor
€ 185,000
The three-room apartment is located in the privileged area of VillaHoyos, just a 5-minute wa…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 166,000
Apartment in Villajoyosa Cala Villajoyosa area, near the beach, family park, variety of comm…
4 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 144 m²
€ 190,000
Four-room apartment with fitted wardrobes, two renovated bathrooms, one with a bathtub built…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
Villa 2 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 335,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 395,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 449,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 66,000

Villajoyosa is a small but very well-kept and cosy Spanish village on the Mediterranean coast. It is included in the province of Alicante. The town is known to tourists for its colourful houses, hospitable population and clean, sandy beaches. The Spaniards themselves consider it an ideal place for a quiet and serene family holiday.

Why buying a property in Villajoyosa is worthy

The advantages of living in this Spanish settlement are obvious:

  • Long swimming season (since March until November);
  • The location is convenient — if necessary, two other popular resorts, Benidorm and Alicante, can be reached in 30 minutes by transport;
  • Affordable standard of living in comparison with the Spanish metropolitan areas:
  • Good ecology due to the town’s location on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

A special mention should be made of the picturesque sandy beaches stretching along the village. During the summer, the beaches are equipped with sun loungers, umbrellas and other facilities. The beaches can be reached from any house in a few minutes.

What properties are for sale in Villajoyosa 

Flats and apartments are regularly offered for sale in Villajoyosa. There is a particular demand for apartments in new buildings, which are characterised by original layouts and large living space. Apartments in residential complexes in Villajoyosa can be purchased for an average of 2,000-3,000 euros per square meter. Flats in the old stock are 15-20% cheaper.

There are also private houses and villas built in classic Mediterranean style. Most of them are located on the coast, providing a picturesque view of the sea. These properties are priced at €2,000-4,000 per square metre.

Best locations to acquire accommodation

The Spanish city is roughly divided into the centre and the outskirts. The central area is quite crowded and cramped, making it a good place to buy for rental purposes only.

If you are buying for yourself, consider buying residential and commercial property in Villajoyosa on the outskirts by the sea. In this case, there will be direct access to the beach, beautiful views from the window and privacy.

Buying property in Villajoyosa is ideal if you want to buy an affordable property by the Mediterranean Sea. REALTING portal will help you achieve your goal. Here you can explore the large number of properties for sale in this Spanish town.

