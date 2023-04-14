Villajoyosa is a small but very well-kept and cosy Spanish village on the Mediterranean coast. It is included in the province of Alicante. The town is known to tourists for its colourful houses, hospitable population and clean, sandy beaches. The Spaniards themselves consider it an ideal place for a quiet and serene family holiday.

Why buying a property in Villajoyosa is worthy

The advantages of living in this Spanish settlement are obvious:

Long swimming season (since March until November);

The location is convenient — if necessary, two other popular resorts, Benidorm and Alicante, can be reached in 30 minutes by transport;

Affordable standard of living in comparison with the Spanish metropolitan areas:

Good ecology due to the town’s location on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

A special mention should be made of the picturesque sandy beaches stretching along the village. During the summer, the beaches are equipped with sun loungers, umbrellas and other facilities. The beaches can be reached from any house in a few minutes.

What properties are for sale in Villajoyosa

Flats and apartments are regularly offered for sale in Villajoyosa. There is a particular demand for apartments in new buildings, which are characterised by original layouts and large living space. Apartments in residential complexes in Villajoyosa can be purchased for an average of 2,000-3,000 euros per square meter. Flats in the old stock are 15-20% cheaper.

There are also private houses and villas built in classic Mediterranean style. Most of them are located on the coast, providing a picturesque view of the sea. These properties are priced at €2,000-4,000 per square metre.

Best locations to acquire accommodation

The Spanish city is roughly divided into the centre and the outskirts. The central area is quite crowded and cramped, making it a good place to buy for rental purposes only.

If you are buying for yourself, consider buying residential and commercial property in Villajoyosa on the outskirts by the sea. In this case, there will be direct access to the beach, beautiful views from the window and privacy.

