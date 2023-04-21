Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
11
el Campello
6
Sant Joan d Alacant
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 193 m²
€ 500,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 230 m²
€ 630,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 214 m²
€ 530,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 156 m²
€ 449,000
3 room townhouse in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 268,000
3 room townhouse in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,250,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista Its exclusive locat…
3 room townhouse in el Campello, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 239,000
This spacious Townhouse is located in a very quiet urbanization in Campello, Venta Lanuza, c…
3 room townhouse in el Campello, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 3
€ 374,995
The new housing estate was stretched in the quiet and beautiful bay and in only 120 meters …
3 room townhouse in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room townhouse
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
We present you a new townhouse in Campelo.The property area features a spacious living room,…
3 room townhouse in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room townhouse
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 325 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Allow to surprise you with our sentence! with Comfortable internal interiors the spacious …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,290,000
We offer a magnificent angular townhouse on the first line of the sea in San Huan de Alican…
3 room townhouse in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 335 m²
€ 1,150,000
The tremendous country house with the panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea in one of the…
3 room townhouse in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Unique Bungalow предложение❗ next to the Campo de Golf golf course! Bungalow in perfect co…
3 room townhouse in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 325,500
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
6 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
The pearl of the Cabo de Las Uretas area! Charming urbanization with a pool for children an…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
We offer a lovely spacious townhouse located in a quiet residential area, just 1.2 km from t…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 270 m²
€ 560,000
Private apartment duplex house in the great district Cabo de Las Uertas. Is locateded housi…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir