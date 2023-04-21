Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
12
Sant Joan d Alacant
8
el Campello
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
180 m²
€ 280,000
Magnificent penthouse, distributed on two floors. On the first floor there are three bedroom…
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
125 m²
€ 450,000
capt
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
50 m²
€ 160,000
penthouse house with high ceilings and a terrace of 12 meters
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 344,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 260,200
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 395,000
Penthouse in a residential complex with 62 homes located 400 metres from the beach with wond…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 161 m²
€ 425,000
New residential project located in the center of the city of Alicante overlooking the park, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 129 m² 4 Floor
€ 197,000
New construction will be commissioned from April 2023!!!!Apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedro…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 103 m² 9 Floor
€ 570,000
This two-level penthouse on the 9th floor with wide and unhindered views of the sea and moun…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 230 m²
€ 290,000
Penthouse for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas altas area. The total area of 230.00 m2, the…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
€ 695,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 274 m²
€ 395,000
The penthouse is located in one of the quietest and most peaceful areas. An atmosphere of ha…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 211 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 428,000
In the center Costa of Blanca and in the heart of the city of Kampelyo the exclusive place …
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
7 bath 1 089 m²
€ 2,750,000
We offer for you the magnificent penthouse with great sea view! Property is on 8 and 9 floo…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 190 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,200,000
The tremendous offer and from which is difficult(complex) to tkazatsya! the Two-level pent…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 350 m²
€ 750,000
Excellent location and unique design are key features of this option! The beautiful penthous…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 500,000
Excellent real estate with incredible views of the surroundings of the area, mountains and e…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 231 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 305,704
The modern housing estate in only 400 meters from the sandy Muchavista beach is provided to …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 bath 170 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 283,868
The modern housing estate in only 400 meters from the sandy Muchavista beach is provided to …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 239 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 305,704
The modern housing estate in only 400 meters from the sandy Muchavista beach is provided to …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 270,000
Especially for you we offer a wonderful penthouse! Located in the most beautiful urbanizati…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir