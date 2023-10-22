Residential properties for sale in Javea, Spain

Property in Javea: comfortable apartments next to the Mediterranean Sea

In the South of Spain there are many amazing places for a permanent stay. One of them is the city of Javea. It is located on the Costa Blanca coast in the picturesque province of Alicante.

The city is known for its majestic mountain landscapes and clean sandy beaches. The tourist season here lasts all year round. This is due to the mild Mediterranean climate and the complete absence of cold weather. In summer, the temperature stays at +40, in winter it does not fall below +10.

Attractions of Javea

The resort town is home to many sites of historical and cultural significance. Among them, tourists are particularly interested in ancient churches and windmills built in the XII-XIV centuries. The list of popular attractions includes known for its unique flora and fauna the Montgo Natural Park.

Reasons to buy property in Javea

Local apartments and villas are in great demand among foreigners:

the purchased property in Javea allows you to spend a pleasant vacation on the best Spanish beaches;

purchased villas can always be profitable to rent to tourists and residents;

real estate prices in Javea grow annually by an average of 10%. This allows owners to benefit from the resale of properties.

The cost of real estate in Javea

The price of local apartments is the same as in other Spanish resorts. Prestigious real estate in Javea is estimated at €2000-3000 per square metre. At this price, one can find luxury villas and private homes.

Only one- and two-bedroom apartments located far from the coast have lower prices for real estate in Javea. Such objects cost €1000 per square meter. In some cases, prices may be even lower if the housing requires major repairs.