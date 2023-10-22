Residential properties for sale in Javea, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with sauna in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with sauna
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 1006 m2.Terrace: 162 m2, patio: 15 m2, built area: 418 m2,…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 1070 m2.Cellar: 261 m2, terrace: 145 m2, balcony: 25 m2, b…
€1,37M
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with fridge, with stove in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with fridge, with stove
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 1028 m2.Terrace: 74 m2.Private pool: 46 m2.Ne…
€725,000
2 room apartment in Javea, Spain
2 room apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
For sale luxury apartment with sea views in the center of Javea. 118 m2 on the 2nd floor on …
€380,000
3 room apartment in Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment in Denia. 100m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. In a great area, 2 km from the centre of…
€139,500
Villa 4 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
INDEPENDENT DETACHED HOUSE IN URBANIZACIÓN PRIVATE ROAD TOSALET - JAVEA/XABIA The building …
€477,000
Villa 4 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This property is located in a excellent location. It´s with a great charm and its typical Me…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This magnificent town surrounded with green sells and with impressive conference opened to m…
€365,000

Property in Javea: comfortable apartments next to the Mediterranean Sea

In the South of Spain there are many amazing places for a permanent stay. One of them is the city of Javea. It is located on the Costa Blanca coast in the picturesque province of Alicante.

The city is known for its majestic mountain landscapes and clean sandy beaches. The tourist season here lasts all year round. This is due to the mild Mediterranean climate and the complete absence of cold weather. In summer, the temperature stays at +40, in winter it does not fall below +10.

Attractions of Javea

The resort town is home to many sites of historical and cultural significance. Among them, tourists are particularly interested in ancient churches and windmills built in the XII-XIV centuries. The list of popular attractions includes known for its unique flora and fauna the Montgo Natural Park.

Reasons to buy property in Javea

Local apartments and villas are in great demand among foreigners:

  • the purchased property in Javea allows you to spend a pleasant vacation on the best Spanish beaches;
  • purchased villas can always be profitable to rent to tourists and residents;
  • real estate prices in Javea grow annually by an average of 10%. This allows owners to benefit from the resale of properties.
The cost of real estate in Javea

The price of local apartments is the same as in other Spanish resorts. Prestigious real estate in Javea is estimated at €2000-3000 per square metre. At this price, one can find luxury villas and private homes.

Only one- and two-bedroom apartments located far from the coast have lower prices for real estate in Javea. Such objects cost €1000 per square meter. In some cases, prices may be even lower if the housing requires major repairs.

