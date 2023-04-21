Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Castell-Platja d Aro

Residential properties for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

143 properties total found
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
373 m²
€ 690,000
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,550,000
4 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 675,000
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
4 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 281,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 255,000
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
€ 930,000
6 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,500,000
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,100,000
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
6 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,100,000
7 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,700,000
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,500,000
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
€ 1,970,000
5 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
€ 1,499,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 bath
€ 260,000
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
€ 4,000,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 295,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 bath
€ 247,600
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,000,000
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,100,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 520,000
7 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath
€ 1,450,000
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
3 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,399,000
Villa with chic sea views located in the quiet Platja de Aro area, 5 minutes from the city c…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,500,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 440,000
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 226 m²
€ 650,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 370,000
4 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,100,000
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 445,000
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,900,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir