12 properties total found
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€234,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 174 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
€315,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
€390,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
€108,000

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
