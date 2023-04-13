UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Benidorm
Villas
Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain
119 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 420,000
House located in the old town of Banidorm and distributed over 4 floors. The bass has a spac…
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
123 m²
€ 420,000
House for sale in Benidorm in the Casco Antiguo area. The total area of 123.00 m2, built in …
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
240 m²
€ 399,999
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 267,750
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
€ 630,000
Villa Villa
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,250,000
Magnificent villa with sea views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca The house is located in a privile…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
304 m²
€ 630,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
642 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villas for sale in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Magnificent home with a large plot located in an a…
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath
500 m²
€ 999,000
Fantastic villa in the best residential area of Benidorm. It is located on a flat, quiet, pr…
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath
366 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 870,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN BENIDORM~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of luxury villas locate…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 870,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN BENIDORM~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of luxury villas locate…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 870,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN BENIDORM~ ~ New Build Residential Complex of luxury villas locate…
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
280 m²
€ 475,000
Magnificent independent villa with a large plot of 670 m2 with a beautiful garden and privat…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
331 m²
€ 870,000
Villa for sale in Benidorm near Poniente. The total area is 260.00 m2, plot 513 m2, villa bu…
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
331 m²
€ 925,000
Villa for sale in Benidorm in the Poniente area. The total area of 260.00 m2, a plot of 533 …
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 350,000
The urbanization is perimeter fenced, for your peace of mind and security. With roads and sh…
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath
700 m²
€ 3,250,000
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
203 m²
1 Floor
€ 745,000
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
245 m²
€ 650,000
New project 11 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea and m…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
€ 510,000
House in Benidorm ID D12387
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
126 m²
€ 265,000
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 659,000
All our villas have their main facade facing south and have huge windows that allow natural …
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
€ 349,000
3 bedrooms luxury detached villas with sea views by Benidorm. 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms luxur…
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath
302 m²
€ 580,000
Luxury detached villas with sea views in Benidorm
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
146 m²
€ 635,000
Luxury villas in Benidorm with spectacular sea views . Luxury brand new villas with stunning…
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath
445 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
A real dream for people who value the high level of construction and the warmth of the heart…
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
240 m²
€ 525,000
AREA Quiet villa in a residential area located in La Nucia, 7 kms from the beaches of Benid…
