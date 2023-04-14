Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Alicante
  6. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Alicante, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 47,000
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 78 m² 4 Floor
€ 49,900
Maisonette apartment for sale in Alicante, in the area of Churches del Remedio. The total ar…

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir