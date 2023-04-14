UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Alicante
Condos
Condos for sale in Alicante, Spain
28 properties total found
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 350,000
Casamayor offers you the opportunity to live in a first-class residential area on PAU 5. A s…
Condo 12 rooms
Alicante, Spain
12 Number of rooms
4 bath
223 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Exclusive luxury apartment with 223 m² built and 4 bedrooms facing the Esplanade of Spa…
Condo 7 rooms
Alicante, Spain
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent house in the heart of the town of San Juan, whi…
Condo 13 rooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
279 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 998,000
For sale magnificent house of 279 m2 built in the Esplanade of Spain For sale magnificent…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 398,000
We present you this excellent house for sale located in one of the most impeccable and prote…
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale impeccable apartment with 3 bedrooms in Benalua. Magnificent apartment for sale …
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 325,000
Housing in Avda. Óscar Esplá -CAM Building- With garage and storage room inclu…
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale large house to reform with 3 bedrooms next to Maisonnave Magnificent third floor…
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
2 bath
159 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 350,000
Bright and spacious apartment with garage (optional) next to the Market We present this b…
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 199,000
For sale fantastic apartment in the center to reform For sale magnificent apartment on th…
Condo 10 rooms
Alicante, Spain
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
137 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 199,000
Spacious 3-bedroom house next to the Central Market We present this fantastic apartment r…
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
183 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 420,000
Bright and spacious apartment with garage and storage room in the center. We present you …
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents you with this beautiful house, located on the seventh floor of his buildi…
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 350,000
Bright and spacious apartment undergoing reform in the center We present you this bright …
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 268,000
134 m ² and 3 bedroom house in the heart of the city Located in the heart of the cit…
Condo 5 rooms
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale, a house transformed into a commercial office with a privileged situation in Alican…
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale magnificent house with sea views in the heart of Alicante For sale a magnificent…
Condo 10 rooms
Alicante, Spain
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
Large 3-bedroom house near the CC Plaza Mar We present you this fantastic apartment ready…
Condo 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
172 m²
5 Floor
€ 320,000
If you want to carry out a project based on updating or reform that allows you to obtain an …
Condo 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
1 Floor
€ 259,000
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this magnificent apartment for sale in the city center. T…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 340,000
Brand new housing has been worked with magnificent qualities and with exquisite taste. Takin…
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 269,000
For sale perfect apartment with 4 bedrooms in the center of Alicante A magnificent …
Condo 11 rooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
211 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 580,000
Luxury home with exceptional location in the center of Alicante We present this spe…
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 525,000
Bright and spacious apartment with comprehensive reform in the center …
Condo 7 rooms
Alicante, Spain
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
119 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 425,000
Spectacular apartment with design reform in the center We present to you this spect…
Condo 7 rooms
Alicante, Spain
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale fantastic newly renovated apartment brand new We present you this magnific…
