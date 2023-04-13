Russia
Show properties list
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Houses
Houses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
8
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Baltiysk
4
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Pionersky
4
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
3
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Peterhof
1
Pskov Oblast
1
Volosovo
1
254 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,404
Art. 44657638. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Cottage 14 rooms
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
14 Number of rooms
707 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,274
Art. 46743340. For sale elite cottage 707 square meters. m in « golden triangle » in. Vsevol…
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 81,581
Art. 42077539 A completely finished house with furniture and all necessary appliances. Mark…
2 room house
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 78,117
House
Issad, Russia
172 m²
€ 357,616
Art. 40499880 Good afternoon, dear buyer! To your attention a beautiful, modern country hou…
House
Toksovo, Russia
318 m²
€ 581,127
Art. 41923674 Dear customer! A mansion in a unique place is offered to your attention! Hist…
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
615 m²
€ 3,341,479
Art. 41182560 Dear customer, hello! A chic suburban residence on the lake is offered to you…
2 room house
Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,232
We offer to consider for purchase for reconstruction 1/2 share of the house ( there is the p…
5 room house
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms
105 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 75,658
Thinking about buying a cozy, spacious, country house near the city? Pay attention to this i…
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
186 m²
€ 301,739
Art. 41860456 A cozy country house is offered to your attention! Located in the landscape…
House
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 111,744
Art. 41608575 The beginning of a large and beautiful house is already laid. The owner…
3 room house
Vysokoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 43,585
Part of the reconstructed German unlocked house, new wiring and communications, new plasteri…
5 room house
Volosovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms
97 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,762
I will sell an excellent large residential building in the city of Volosovo. The house is fu…
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 113,990
In the village of Sokkolovo, near Gatchina, a solid house for a large family with a master o…
3 room house
Yelizavetino, Russia
3 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 39,114
It is proposed for sale a flat, correct form section of IZHS in the Elizabethan volost of th…
4 room house
Novaya Derevnya, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 19,557
A German house for sale with a plot of 30 acres in the Polessky district in the village. New…
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 36,879
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
3 room house
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 27,939
Winter cottage for sale in SNT Birch Grove, massif Birch Grove, Gatchinsky district. House B…
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 189,984
Art. 41483892 Spend your money as profitable as possible – your large, stone, with a qualit…
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
180 m²
€ 312,914
Art. 41287355 For sale is a family country house in KP "Ryzhiki" just a 7-minute drive from…
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 14,528
I will sell part of the house in the Polessky district, the village of Krasnaya Bor, Guardsk…
2 room house
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 68,171
3 room house
Novoselskaya volost, Russia
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 25,704
If you dreamed of a summer residence in a beautiful quiet village where you can come on a go…
3 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 61,465
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN THE ECOLOGICAL PURE PLACE OF THE CENTRAL G0 OF THE REGION OF Kaliningr…
3 room house
Voyskovicy, Russia
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,319
Residential building for sale in p. Woliskovitsy. The walls are logged with silicate brick. …
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 79,346
Good comfort formula: House + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis and urban pollute…
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 79,346
The final price reduction ( I do not recommend further reduction of ): the price is already …
5 room house
Polessky District, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 244,744
Zelenograd district, pos. Lilac. A wonderful cottage village is located 20 minutes from the …
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 67,053
A successful formula for comfort: townhouse + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis a…
4 room house
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 77,670
Urgent sale of a plot of 12 acres with a new built 2-storey house. The house has all the com…
