Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house in Mshinskaya, Russia
3 room house
Mshinskaya, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
$23,975
Leave a request
House in Mshinskaya, Russia
House
Mshinskaya, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
$14,457
Leave a request
House in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
$38,553
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes