  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Powiat Warszawski Zachodni
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Powiat Warszawski Zachodni, Poland

14 properties total found
5 room house in gmina Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€359,643
7 room house with balcony in gmina Izabelin, Poland
7 room house with balcony
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
€463,578
5 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
5 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 231 m²
€571,534
7 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
7 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 513 m²
€1,59M
6 room house with balcony in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 480 m²
ONLY 17 KM TO THE WARSAW CENTER REPRESENTATIVE, STYLE WILLA WITH A LARGE PREPARED ACTION USE…
€762,267
6 room house with balcony in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
€709,126
5 room house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
5 room house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
€380,811
6 room house in gmina Leszno, Poland
6 room house
gmina Leszno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 366 m²
€560,950
4 room house in gmina Stare Babice, Poland
4 room house
gmina Stare Babice, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
€582,118
8 room house in gmina Lomianki, Poland
8 room house
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
€943,302
6 room house in Klaudyn, Poland
6 room house
Klaudyn, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 302 m²
€553,404
7 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
7 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 432 m²
€527,081
6 room house with balcony in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
€730,082
6 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
6 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 334 m²
€571,534

