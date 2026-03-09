Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw West County
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

Duplex Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kepa Kielpinska, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kepa Kielpinska, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
COSY PROJECT - THE ONLY ONE OF ITS KIND - by Lake Kiełpińskie - Kiełpin, Brzegowa Street …
$379,404
VAT
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Wieruchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
House The house is four rooms. The downstairs is a living room with a bathroom and a gara…
$271,203
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Blonie, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
Leave a request
AuraAura
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bieniewice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bieniewice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Warsaw West County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go