  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw West County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

gmina Lomianki
17
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
10
Lomianki
7
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
Realting.com
Realting.com
