Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Podgorica
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
141 property total found
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Price on request
Apartment 1 bathroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 88,000
1 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 63,000
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 135 m²
Floor 5
Price on request
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 160,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 700,000
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Price on request
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4
€ 475,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
€ 143,900
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 116,840
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 6
€ 124,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
€ 66,000
5 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5
€ 465,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 5
€ 95,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
€ 67,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
€ 103,000
4 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
€ 170,000
6 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 6
€ 258,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 8
€ 145,000
4 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 3
€ 100,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5
€ 168,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 110,000
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€ 78,280
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€ 113,500
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€ 230,000
3 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
€ 150,000

Properties features in Podgorica, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Podgorica: options, prices and advantages 

The capital of Montenegro is quite attractive for foreigners who want to buy property. In just 8 years, the number of foreign citizens who have bought properties in Podgorica increased by 45%. 

What you should know about Podgorica

Located 30 km from the Adriatic coast, Podgorica is not only the main political and economic center of the country but also the largest city with about a quarter of the Montenegro population. The progressing city is constantly developing and constructing both with residential and office complexes. At the same time, the capital has a well-established infrastructure: large shopping centers, coffee shops, restaurants, universities, schools, hospitals and banks. 

How much do property in Podgorica cost

Apartment prices in Podgorica vary greatly. The cheapest 35 sq. m one-room flat costs €45,000, while the most expensive penthouse is about €1 million. However, real estate in Podgorica is significantly cheaper than in Budva and other popular resort cities, where a same-size studio apartment price starts from €50,000-55,000. An average price of one-bedroom apartments of standard layout in the capital is €110,000-130,000, and two-bedroom apartments sum up to €140,000-170,000. House prices vary from €60,000-80,000 to €500,000. 

What are the advantages of buying property in Podgorica

Primarily, businessmen and those who plan to work in Montenegro are advised to buy housing here, as the capital is home to offices of the largest local and foreign companies. Nevertheless, apartments in Podgorica are also of interest to investors, due to the future increase in property costs. It is worth noticing other benefits, such as: 

  • a wide choice of recently constructed to modern standards homes, apartments and villas; 
  • high liquidity. If necessary, it will be easy to sell a property;
  • long-term rental possibility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir