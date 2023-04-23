Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Petrovac

Residential properties for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

170 properties total found
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 188,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 188,000
NUM 5235 A two bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac in a new, modern building on the secon…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2 Floor
€ 169,990
Three-room apartment of 85 m2 for sale in Petrovac, 350 m from the coast. Apartment structu…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
NUM 5218 For sale apartments under construction, in an attractive location in Petrovac. We …
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
Sale of apartments in the construction stage, in an attractive place in Petrovac. We offer …
3 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 195,000
The apartment is located in the Petrovac Bay complex, 300 meters from the sea Complex with a…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 235,000
One-room apartment for sale in an exclusive location near Budva. The apartment is located on…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 157,500
The apartment is located on a private property with a ramp, and it is a well-maintained new …
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 200,000
A4-1518. Three Bedroom in Petrovac with sea viewFor sale three bedroom apartment in Petrovac…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
152 m²
€ 480,000
Luxury apartment in Petrovac with sea views. The apartment has an area of 152 m2 and located…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
137 m²
€ 195,000
Apartments with sea views in Petrovac. The area is 137 m2 and 140 m2 respectively. Just 800…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 145,000
Apartment with sea views in the center of Petrovac. Area 54 m2 with a large terrace, 3 floor…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 370,000
Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area of 76 m2 a…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
22 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment is a studio of 22 m2 …
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m²
€ 45,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovac with sea views and 200 meters from the sea. Object Type…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 89 m²
€ 170,000
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool New house with video su…
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The villa is located in a quiet, green part of Petrovac. Plot area - 425 m2. The area of the…
7 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 500,000
The house is located in Petrovac, 500 meters from the sea Area 210 m2 Plot 842 m2 The house …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 3
€ 165,000
A4-1495. Two Bedroom Apartment in PetrovacFor sale two bedrooms apartment in Petrovac with a…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
285 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 910,000
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of ​​the vi…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
285 m²
€ 1,400,000
NUM 4816 A three-story villa for sale near Petrovac, located 50m from the sea. The villa ha…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 30 m²
€ 53,000
A cozy studio for sale in the city of Petrovts, which is located on the 1st floor of a 3-sto…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 58,289
NUM 4754 Apartments for sale in a new complex in Petrovac. The complex consists of two…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 58,289
Sale of apartments in a new complex in Petrovac. The complex consists of two buildings. Both…
Villa 3 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 480,000
A complex of 6 stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views in Rezhevichi, Budva. Villas …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 147,000
Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area of 60 m2 a…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir