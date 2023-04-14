Show property on map Show properties list
Budva
1018
Petrovac
170
Ulcinj
49
Cetinje
7
Rijeka Crnojevica
1
1 720 properties total found
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 117,000
One-room apartment for sale in Budva in an always attractive place in the Rosino quarter. Th…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
50 m²
€ 170,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in Budva in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has …
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
22 m²
€ 59,000
Apartments for sale in a new building near the center of Budva. The building has 8 floors,…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 250,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the center of Budva. The area of the apartment is 94 m2, consi…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 260,000
Apartment in Budva 86 m2 in a house 150 meters from the sea and beaches, across the road fro…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 280,000
Sale of a furnished bartier with an area of 80 m2, located in Budva, near the bypass road ( …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 3 Floor
€ 156,500
Furnished apartment for sale, with an area of 59 m2, in Rosino, Budva. The apartment is loc…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 106,000
For sale fully furnished apartment in a new house in Budva. Full meter 34 m2, the apartment …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6 Floor
€ 172,800
For sale apartment of 64 m2 in Budva. The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new ho…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 5 Floor
€ 165,000
Three bedroom furnished apartment in Budva at Brera's house in Rosino. The structure of the…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 170,000
Budva, Vidikovac - a three-room apartment with panoramic sea views for sale. Vidikovac – di…
2 room apartmentin Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2 Floor
€ 169,990
Three-room apartment of 85 m2 for sale in Petrovac, 350 m from the coast. Apartment structu…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2 Floor
€ 164,500
For sale is a spacious and bright apartment with two bedrooms in a complex with a swimming p…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 6 Floor
€ 174,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Budva near TQ Plaza Area 49 m2. The window offers pa…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
67 m²
€ 205,000
NUM 3990 Apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 67 m2 and is locat…
1 room apartmentin Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
NUM 5218 For sale apartments under construction, in an attractive location in Petrovac. We …
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 4 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale modern apartment on the 4th floor in a new house with an elevator in Budva. 62 m2 …
2 room housein Budva, Montenegro
2 room house
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 360,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - selling a house in the vicinity of Budva. Two bedrooms. With beautiful …
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
For sale is an apartment in a new house located in a quiet area of Budva called Maine. Housi…
1 room apartmentin Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
Sale of apartments in the construction stage, in an attractive place in Petrovac. We offer …
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3 Floor
€ 300,000
Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Budva, in the Rosino area. The area has a developed infrast…
9 room housein Bar, Montenegro
9 room house
Bar, Montenegro
356 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 5214 A newer studio apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 26 m2 and …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
NUM 5210 We offer for sale an apartment in a new building, located in a quiet area of Bud…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Housein Kruce, Montenegro
House
Kruce, Montenegro
€ 110,000
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house is 107 m2, ther…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…

Where to buy property if you want to live in the south of Montenegro

Located on the Adriatic coast, the city of Bar is one of the most important tourist destinations in Montenegro. Every month hundreds of foreigners come here to enjoy the seascapes and to walk along the well-kept sea-front. Most tourists visit the city from April to October when the temperature reaches 30 degrees Celsius. 

Similarly to other cities in Montenegro, Bar boasts many attractions. There are many ancient monuments, such as the King Nikola’s Palace or the Haj-Nehaj Fortress. The almost 2,000-year-old olive tree growing in the city is greatly impressive. 

Who buys real estate in Bar and why

Local housing is in high demand among European and CIS citizens. There are several reasons for this: 

  • purchased property in Bar allows to spend summer holidays in one of the most prestigious European resort cities; 
  • reselling a property can make good money. On average, annually, Bar villas and houses grow in value by 5-10%; 
  • property is easy to rent out. 

What are housing prices in Bar

Local property is estimated to be 10-20% cheaper than similar properties in Kotor, Budva, and other neighboring vacation cities. One can easily buy a seafront homes in Bar for €1,000-1,300 per square meter. Only luxury flats, houses, villas and high-end private cottages will exceed the price. Such houses in Bar will cost €2000-3000 per sq. m.

