Which cities are chosen more often for buying an apartment in Lithuania

Apartment sales in Lithuania have been growing steadily over the past 2-3 years. The most popular cities are:

Vilnius — the capital;

Kaunas — a developing city with a large number of employment opportunities and an entrepreneurship-friendly environment;

Klaipėda — a popular Baltic resort teeming with historical monuments and sights;

Druskininkai — a beautiful spa town with mineral springs and therapeutic muds. Each of these cities offers a large number of residential properties in the primary and secondary markets.

What are the prices for apartments in Lithuania

The prices start from €4000. For this amount, you can buy an apartment of 1-2 rooms in a building constructed in the 60-70s of the past century. Low-priced real estate needs serious repairs and it is mostly located on the outskirts of the cities or in the villages. For €50,000-80,000 you can buy housing on the primary market in the capital or in one of the major cities of the country.

Can I buy an apartment in Lithuania and automatically get a residence permit

The purchase of real estate does not give the right to obtain a residence permit. Foreign citizens who own housing in the capital or any other Lithuanian city are granted a Schengen visa. It is issued for 3, 6 or 12 months allowing you to stay on the territory of the Schengen countries for up to 90 days every six months.