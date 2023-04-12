Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Apartments for sale

Apartments and flats for sale in Lithuania

studios
1
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
1
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
936 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,000
Parduodamas renovuotas šiltas, funkcionalaus išplanavimo 64.5 kv.m 3-jų kambarių butas Respu…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 148,000
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
WE ARE IN THE HOME BALANDS 13 D. FROM 18 IKI 19 VAL. REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY TEL. 8 620 41…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 349,000
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
1 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 59,900
KAUNE, MILITARY MICRORAJON, HIGH G. PROCEDURE FOR THE PROCEDURE OF ONE ROOM ADVANTAGE: - Ne…
1 room apartmentin Budiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 157,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
SELLING PROCEDURE, SILE AND YOUTH, PATOGUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 114,900
2 ROOMS WERE WITH FRIENDS PANORAMIC IMAGE FROM 9 HIGH --------------------------------------…
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 89,999
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH OR RENTAL MODE G.5 IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Locati…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
SELLING 2 ROOM. BUTAS 1 - AME HIGH VIEW G.12A IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: VIEW g…
2 room apartmentin Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 2-…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 95,000
New apartment building in the Feed - SMILGES. For first housing, couple, family, investment …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 155,000
K125.lt – new Loft project Calvary g. 125B, in Spype. There are no compromises between what …
2 room apartmentin Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,000
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF THE TWO ROOMS IN THE JONAV GAL. 10, 49.83 KV.M BUTAS: - High 4/5 -…
3 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 449,000
EXCLUSIVE WERE WITH THE IMAGE IN THE CITY PANORAM! First A++ energy class ultra-low cost apa…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 115,000
A residential quarter of a living house created for a rational and visionary man in Vilkpė, …
2 room apartmentin Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 64,000
SELLED 2 K. BUTH IN THE DAY ADVANTAGE: Apartment inner, bright with good aura! Neat, superv…
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 140,000

Regions with properties for sale

Palanga
Telsiai County
Alytus
Mazeikiai
Panevėžys
Jonava
Druskininkai
Marijampole County
Silute
Neringa
Marijampole
Radviliskis
Šiauliai
Birstonas
Taurage County
Taurage
Ukmerge
Prienai
Karmelava
Trakai

Properties features in Lithuania

cheap
luxury

Which cities are chosen more often for buying an apartment in Lithuania

Apartment sales in Lithuania have been growing steadily over the past 2-3 years. The most popular cities are: 

  • Vilnius — the capital; 
  • Kaunas — a developing city with a large number of employment opportunities and an entrepreneurship-friendly environment; 
  • Klaipėda — a popular Baltic resort teeming with historical monuments and sights; 
  • Druskininkai — a beautiful spa town with mineral springs and therapeutic muds. Each of these cities offers a large number of residential properties in the primary and secondary markets. 

What are the prices for apartments in Lithuania

The prices start from €4000. For this amount, you can buy an apartment of 1-2 rooms in a building constructed in the 60-70s of the past century. Low-priced real estate needs serious repairs and it is mostly located on the outskirts of the cities or in the villages. For €50,000-80,000 you can buy housing on the primary market in the capital or in one of the major cities of the country. 

Can I buy an apartment in Lithuania and automatically get a residence permit

The purchase of real estate does not give the right to obtain a residence permit. Foreign citizens who own housing in the capital or any other Lithuanian city are granted a Schengen visa. It is issued for 3, 6 or 12 months allowing you to stay on the territory of the Schengen countries for up to 90 days every six months.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir