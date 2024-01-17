Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Elektrenai, Lithuania

1 property total found
3 room apartment with balcony in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/9
€107,910
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
