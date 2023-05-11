Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Residential properties for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

Zakynthos Municipality
17
Zakynthos
9
18 properties total found
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 175,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
3 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€ 312,000
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
€ 145,000
3 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€ 335,000
2 room apartment in ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 160,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
3 room cottage in Agioi Pantes, Greece
3 room cottage
Agioi Pantes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
Villa 9 room villa in Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Maries, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Maries, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Villa 4 room villa in mouzaki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
1 room Cottage in Kipseli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kipseli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in mouzaki, Greece
1 room Cottage
mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
1 room Cottage in mouzaki, Greece
1 room Cottage
mouzaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000

Properties features in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
