Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Neo Rysio
18
Plagiari
9
Trilofos
8
Drymos
6
Peraia
5
Epanomi
3
Nea Kallikratia
3
Pentalofos
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
92 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa 4 room villa in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
1 bath 380 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
Villa 6 room villa in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kardia, Greece
3 bath 505 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
Villa 4 room villa in Sozopoli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sozopoli, Greece
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS3596 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for €1.300.000 . This 250 s…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bath 330 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3207 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for €1.100.000 . This 330 sq. m. f…
Villa 3 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
1 bath 190 m²
€ 393,000
Property Code: HPS3020 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €393.000 . This 190 sq. m. f…
Villa 4 room villa in triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
2 bath 219 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2970 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €750.000 . This 219 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
2 bath 220 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €520.000. This 220 sq. m. Vi…
Villa 9 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 600 m²
€ 2,800,000
Property Code: HPS2768 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €2.800.000. This 600 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa in triadi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
triadi, Greece
2 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,900,000
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.900.0…
Villa 4 room villa in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS2735 - Villa FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €260.000. This 225 sq. m. V…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
2 bath 324 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: HPS2554 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Agios Pavlos for €320.000 . This 324…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
1 bath 345 m²
€ 1,050,000
Property Code: HPS1026 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €1.050.000 . This 345 sq. m. V…
Villa 4 room villa in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 bath 480 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS92 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €1.300.000. This 480 sq.…
Villa 9 room villa in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pentalofos, Greece
16 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa in triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villa in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 9 room villa in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Two villas connected through the common basement for sale. Located in a quiet and picturesqu…
Villa 6 room villa in Drymos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drymos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
Villa Villa in Nea Silata, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Silata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
Villa 4 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
Fully furnished villa of 220 sq.m in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. On the ground floor …
Villa 6 room villa in Liti, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Liti, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a magnificent contemporary villa of 900 sq.m in a prestigious area of Thessaloniki.…
Villa Villa in Melissochori, Greece
Villa Villa
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go