Cottages for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
236
Artemida
24
Nea Makri
24
Agia Marina
15
Kalyvia Thorikou
15
Lavrion
10
Rafina
9
Limenas Markopoulou
8
236 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 217 m²
€ 450,000
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 104 m²
€ 180,000
1 room Cottagein Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath 48 m²
€ 75,000
Cottage 4 roomsin Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
3 room cottagein alimos, Greece
3 room cottage
alimos, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,050,000
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 roomsin Thymari, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Thymari, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 0-storey house of 336 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 5 roomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 4 roomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 765,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 4 roomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
1 room Cottagein Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 5 roomsin Spetses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 roomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
1 room Cottagein Ano Potamia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Potamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 212 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Thoriko, Greece
3 room cottage
Thoriko, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 0-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 110,000
Messinia county Lefktro srea, Tseria village, detached house 70 sq.m. 1st floor with unlimit…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 300 m²
€ 340,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Agios Stefanos - 300 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 810,000
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
1 room Cottagein Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 150,000
For sale - House - Athens center: Athens - Kypseli 60 sqm, ground floor, year of constructio…
1 room Cottagein Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 180,000
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Lavrion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath 232 m²
€ 400,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Piraias: Korydallos 232 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath…
3 room cottagein Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,500,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath 260 m²
€ 1,200,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
1 room Cottagein Varnavas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Varnavas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale detached house under construction with an area of 211sq.m. On the ground floor of 1…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottagein Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
2 bath 350 m²
€ 330,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Gerakas 350 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bat…

