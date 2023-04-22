UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos istiaias-aidepsou
Loutra Edipsou
Pool Residential properties for sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 6 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 226,266
For sale 0-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,935,061
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 560,746
For sale Apartment of 103 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 440,000
This amazing traditional Cretan house for sale in Agios Pavlos, Apokoronas, Chania, is a gre…
9 room house
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms
269 m²
-1 Floor
€ 515,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 11 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 269 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room house
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
126 m²
€ 165,000
Property Code: HPS3154 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €165.000 . This 126 sq. m. …
Villa Villa
Marmara, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,518
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
6 room house
Athens, Greece
5 bath
€ 679,000
This villa for sale in Kolympari Chania is located on a very prime area called Marathokefala…
Villa 9 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 bath
615 m²
€ 3,000,000
Property Code: HPS34 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €3.000.000 . This 615 sq…
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 349,237
For sale Apartment of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
